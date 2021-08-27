Motco Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 53,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

