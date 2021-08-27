Mount Gibson Iron Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Mount Gibson Iron Company Profile

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing of hematite iron ore in Australia. It operates in two segments, Extension Hill and Koolan Island. The company primarily holds interests the Extension Hill mine and Iron Hill deposit in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, and Shine iron ore project, as well as operates haulage of the ore via road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port.

