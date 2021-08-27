Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,454 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $28,379,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,250 shares of company stock worth $1,546,650. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

