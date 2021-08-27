Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

PAYC traded up $7.32 on Friday, hitting $488.47. 1,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $490.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

