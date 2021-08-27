Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,338,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

