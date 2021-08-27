Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,826. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -339.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.