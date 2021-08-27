Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Strs Ohio increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. 20,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,288. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.