Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

