Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

