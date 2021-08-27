Movado Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 315,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,787. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

