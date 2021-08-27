Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $38.00. 4,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $888.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 over the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

