MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MSADY opened at $16.17 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.