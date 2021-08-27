MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.64

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.64 and last traded at $101.28, with a volume of 484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

