MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.64

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.64 and last traded at $101.28, with a volume of 484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
