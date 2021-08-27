Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $7,872.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,995.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.91 or 0.01293818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00329530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00182354 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.