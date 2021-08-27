National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NA. TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$99.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.01. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.