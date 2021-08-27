National Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$99.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.01. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current year.

NA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.50.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

