National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$99.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.01. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$100.42. The company has a market cap of C$33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

