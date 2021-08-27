National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other National Grid news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). In the last three months, insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,720.

National Grid stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 943.60 ($12.33). The company had a trading volume of 4,512,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market cap of £34.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 937.17.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

