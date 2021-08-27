NativeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $682.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00285182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.