Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

NYSE:NNA opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

