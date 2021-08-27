Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.88

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.88 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 34 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,100. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

