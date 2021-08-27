Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Sells $167,056.00 in Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $167,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 2,003 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $20,330.45.

NASDAQ:NETE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. Net Element, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Element in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Net Element in the first quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Net Element in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net Element in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Net Element by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

