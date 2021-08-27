NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $72.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 20,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,863. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

