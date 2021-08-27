NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

