NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.15. 5,086,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,863. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

