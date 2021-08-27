NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.