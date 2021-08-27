NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $96.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.