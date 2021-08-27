Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

NTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,252. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 39.59%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

