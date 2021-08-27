NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NBSE opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.03. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

