Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $137,237.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutron has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

