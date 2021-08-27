New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the July 29th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWGC traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,726,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,881,406. New World Gold has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.04.
About New World Gold
