New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Holdings Lifted by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,583 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp accounts for approximately 7.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $51,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYCB opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

