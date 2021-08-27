New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

