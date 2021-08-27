New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.68 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after purchasing an additional 555,280 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.