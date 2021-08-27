New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.69 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $91,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GATX by 291.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $205,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

GATX stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

