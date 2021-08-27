New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,272 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 205.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $318.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.19.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

