New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,130 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

