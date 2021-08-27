NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce $123.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $128.41 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $500.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

