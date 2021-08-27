Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 1.7% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

