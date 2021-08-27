NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Monday. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £247.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.