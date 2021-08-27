NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.66. 194,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,378. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.63. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $294.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.