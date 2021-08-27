NinePointTwo Capital Purchases Shares of 3,627 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,827. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.