NinePointTwo Capital Sells 60,668 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NinePointTwo Capital trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,668 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 0.8% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock valued at $157,299,850. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 34,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

