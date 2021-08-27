NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research firms have commented on NI. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 50.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

