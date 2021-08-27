Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NNUP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 16,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,092. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

