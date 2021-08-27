Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NNUP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 16,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,092. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21.
