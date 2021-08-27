Node Runners Price Tops $83.86 on Top Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $83.86 or 0.00177035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $38,969.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

