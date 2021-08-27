Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.96 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Shares of HLE opened at €60.52 ($71.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.31.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

