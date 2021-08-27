North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

NOA stock opened at C$17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.99 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

