Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.17. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

