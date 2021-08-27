Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $100.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.