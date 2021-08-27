Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $100.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.
A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
Novartis stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
